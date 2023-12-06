LINDSBORG, Kan. (KSNW) — Lindsborg has received a grant to help renovate its public safety building.

The $163,000 comes from the Thriving Rural Grant from the Patterson Family Foundation. The Kansas City-based non-profit provides grants to benefit rural communities.

Since its founding, over $18 million has been provided to organizations and projects in Kansas and western Missouri.

“We’re so excited and extremely grateful to receive this grant,” says Lindsborg Police Chief Mike Davis in a press release. “This project will make the work of our public safety team safer and more efficient, which will allow them to focus fully on our growing community’s public safety needs.”

“The Thriving Rural Grant looks for organizations, ideas, and solutions that show rural grit and promise,” says City Administrator Kristi Northcutt. “We’re so pleased those could be seen in this application.”

Lindsborg began the renovation project in 2022. Once it is completed, there will be additional office space, an evidence preparation room, expanded property and evidence storage space, an enclosed interview room, a new locker room, and an eyewash and decontamination shower.

The grant will be applied to the final cost of the project which is expected to be completed in April. City officials say the rest of the funding is being covered in the 2023 and 2024 budgets and does not require raising additional taxes.

You can view renderings of the renovation plans by clicking here.