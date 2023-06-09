WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Hays Fire Department said a lithium-ion battery is being blamed for causing a fire at Fort Hays State University’s Gross Memorial Coliseum Friday.

Around 12:48 a.m., the department responded to the arena on the southwest side of Hays. They found smoke and an active fire in a custodial room. It was quickly extinguished.

The heat from the fire activated one fire sprinkler head which kept the fire from spreading. Crews stayed on the scene for several hours, clearing the smoke.

A fire investigation found that a lithium-ion battery was connected to a battery-operated appliance which started the fire. No injuries were reported.