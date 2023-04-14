WASHINGTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Some firefighters from the Wichita area are helping to battle a large wildfire in northern Kansas. The Sedgwick County Wildland Task Force and the Sumner County Task Force helped with a fire in Republic County, then moved to Washington County to help fight the Haddam Wildfire.

The Kansas Forest Service and the Johnson County Task Force also helped. Tankers made nine water drops Thursday.

Due to the Haddam Wildfire, the state has requested a Fire Management Assistance Grant through the Federal Emergency Management Agency. FEMA determined the fire would constitute a major disaster and approved the request on Thursday.

The grant provides a 75% federal cost share. The money can be used to mitigate, manage, and control fires on publicly or privately owned forests or grasslands.

Firefighters are concerned because Friday is another critical fire weather day. They advise that all fires should be reported immediately because once a fire starts, it will likely spread rapidly and become very difficult to control.

The Kansas Division of Emergency Management has partially activated the State Emergency Operations Center in Topeka. In addition, the Kansas Forest Service and Kansas Army National Guard will be available to provide aerial help.

“The persistent drought is leaving the majority of Kansas very vulnerable to wildfires,” Governor Laura Kelly said in a news release. “It is important that we have resources on standby to assist local first responders get fires under control as quickly as possible.”