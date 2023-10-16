GOODLAND, Kan. (KSNW) — One person has been arrested following a threat in Goodland.

The Sherman County Sheriff’s Office says it happened Monday when a threat was directed towards staff at the Junior/Senior High School in Goodland. The lockdown has been lifted and one person has been taken into custody.

The sheriff’s office says the situation is under control and there is no danger to the public or students. We have reached out to the sheriff’s office as we as the district for further comment.

No other details have been released.