GLADE, Kan. (KSNW) — A 38-year-old Logan man is dead following a crash in northern Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says it happened shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Kansas Highway 9 about five miles west of Glade and the U.S. Highway 183 junction.

Troopers say Brandon Hogan was driving east on Kansas 9 in a 1997 Buick Regal when he left the road for an unknown reason.

He entered the north ditch and traveled for a short distance, where the car struck a culvert. The car then went airborne, according to the KHP.

The vehicle then rolled and landed on its top. Hogan was pronounced at the scene. Hogan died at the scene.

Hogan was alone in the vehicle at the time, and no one else was hurt.