QUINTER, Kan. (KSNW) – Gove County Medical Center announced the closing of their Long Term Care Unit.

The medical center informed the public of the closing on its Facebook page on Monday.

The center said, “Unfortunately, due to the current industry environment across our state and country, we are seeing facilities just like ours, close. The current trend of operating this important health care function has led us to the point where it is no longer sustainable.”

The center said its board of trustees and leadership team explored several options “without success,” and that is working for a “smooth transition of care for our residents and their families” and finding long-term care employees job placement within the hospital.

The medical center said meetings are scheduled about the closing for Monday, April 10, at noon and 6 p.m. at the 4-H building in Grainfield. The address is 757 3rd Street.

If you have questions about the closing, call 785-754-5149 or email ltc@gcmc.org