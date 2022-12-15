WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Long-time supporters of the arts programs at Wichita State University have left a gift to continue that support.

The estate of Betty and Art Wood has left $1 million to support the Music Associates Endowed Fund at Wichita State. The fund, created in 1993, supports student scholarships and projects, guest artists, and projects and activities that benefit the WSU School of Music.

“Art and Betty were incredibly committed to supporting students in the arts at Wichita State, and we are amazed by the magnitude of this gift and their generosity,” said Ann Marie Siegwarth, senior director of development for the College of Fine Arts, in a news release. “The legacy they’ve left with this gift will create incredible opportunities for WSU students for generations to come.”

According to the university, for over 30 years, the couple supported many fine arts programs at WSU. Art Wood served as a member of the Music Associates Board of Directors, including a term as chair. They began contributing to the fund in 1994.

“Private support for the Music Associates Fund at Wichita State has opened doors for meaningful experiences for our students through the years,” said Timothy Shade, director of the school of music, director of bands, and coordinator of the graduate wind conducting program at Wichita State. “This is one of the largest donations the College of Fine Arts has ever received, and I’m overwhelmed thinking about the many ways this will benefit our students and programs.”

For more information about Wichita State University’s College of Fine Arts, click here.