TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Deputies with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office turned to social media for help finding the owner of a wayward emu.

The deputies posted a photo on Twitter Thursday night asking for the public’s help finding the bird’s owner. Deputies stayed with the bird in a neighborhood near NE 35th Street and NE Meriden Road north of Topeka.

Deputies were quickly able to locate the owner. They thanked the community for its quick assistance.

According to the Sunset Zoo in Manhattan, the emu is native to Australia and the second largest living bird in the world. It’s flightless but can run at speeds up to 30 miles per hour.