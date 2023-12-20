PRATT, Kan. (KSNW) — The year was 1988.

George H. W. Bush was elected President of the United States, “The Last Emperor” won the Academy Award for Best Picture, “The Cosby Show” was the top-rated TV program, and the University of Kansas Jayhawks were NCAA National Champions.

Those were all winners from 1988. This is a story about something that was lost that year. A class ring from Pratt High School disappeared 35 years ago, only to be found Tuesday morning.

Don’t you just hate when you lose something?

“Yeah, a lot of times I’ll lose stuff, and I can’t remember where in the world I put it,” said Kerry Gorby of D&G Contracting of Caney, Kansas.

Gorby is managing the demolition of the former Pratt High School building. Tuesday morning, his staff was tossing trash into the roll-off dumpsters out back.

“Debbie, the driver for Acme Waste in Wichita, had dumped a couple of boxes, and she said something caught her eye that kind of sparkled in the dirt. And she bent over and went through the dirt and found a class ring,” said Gorby.

Debbie picked up the ring and took it across the street to the current Pratt High School front office.

“(Debbie) told me the class ring was from 1989, and she knew that the person who it belonged to was a running back on the high school football team because it had ‘RB’ on there,” said Gorby.

“So, we immediately put it on Facebook, and within an hour, the owner of the ring called and said that he lost it back in 1988,” says Pratt High School Secretary Hannah Ritz.

Courtesy: Pratt High School

The owner of the ring, 1989 Pratt High alum Gordie Milam, now lives outside of Austin, Texas.

“In fact, I’m not on Facebook, and so I had some friends texting me that are still in the area saying, ‘Hey, they found your ring,'” said Milam.

Milam immediately called his alma mater.

“He was ecstatic. He wanted it back,” said Ritz.

“I was floored. My wife was floored. So, I mean, it’s definitely a shocker,” said Milam. “Never, never thought I’d see it again.”

Milam says he had the ring for just a couple of months during his junior year. The last time he saw it, he remembers tossing it into his truck in the high school parking lot.

KSN Photo

“I pretty much gave up on it a long time ago,” he said.

At the time he lost his ring, Milam was dating a classmate named Natalie. In 1994, his high school sweetheart became his wife.

“And we didn’t really know if it was that serious yet. And then I ended up losing it before she ever got to wear it. So, maybe now, 35 years later, she’ll be able to wear my class ring,” he said.

As you exit Pratt High School through the commons area, high above the main entrance are the words “Once A Greenback, Always A Greenback.”

“You know, we’re kind of a rare breed. When you look at Greenback as a mascot, you’re gonna find Pratt,” said Milam.

Milam played football and wrestled for the Greenbacks. He graduated in 1989. Milam says he doesn’t get back to his hometown very often, but when he does, he says he always stops for a pizza taco at Chapeau’s.

The high school is filling a box with Pratt goodies along with the class ring to send to Milam.