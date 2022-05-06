OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A Louisburg man was identified as the man who was killed in a car crash in Overland Park on Thursday.

Overland Park police were called to the 18000 block of northbound U.S. 69 Highway in regards to a crash that killed 57-year-old Wayne Presley.

Police said Presley was driving a silver pickup truck on northbound 69 Hwy, veered right and struck a guardrail.

The truck continued, veered right again and struck a steel light pole.

Presley was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police continue to investigate the crash and ask anyone with information to reach out to the Traffic Safety Unit at 913-890-1482.