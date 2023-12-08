LUDELL, Kan. (KSNW) — A 63-year-old Rawlins County man is dead following a crash near Ludell.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday on Goodin Street, south of Ludell, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the man was driving north on Ludell Road/Goodin Street past County Road 26 when he left the road and went into the ditch.

His 2004 Pontiac Vibe rolled an unknown amount of times before coming to a top on the driver’s side. The patrol says the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was hurt in the crash.