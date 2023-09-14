ALLEN, Kan. (KSNW) — A deputy with the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office and a teen from a small Kansas town were both seriously injured in a crash Thursday morning.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, at 7:37 a.m., a 16-year-old teen boy from Reading was driving a 2006 Ford Fusion eastbound on U.S. Route 56 at the northern edge of Allen.

At the same time, the deputy, a 24-year-old man from Emporia, was driving an LCSO vehicle, a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado, eastbound on U.S. Route 56 with his lights and sirens activated headed to a crash.

According to the KHP, the teen made a left turn and was hit by the deputy.

Both were taken with suspected serious injuries to area hospitals.