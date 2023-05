MARION COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Some people in and around Marion County may have felt the earth move a little Saturday evening.

The U.S. Geological Survey reports a magnitude 2.5 earthquake about eight and a half miles southeast of Lincolnville.

It happened at 6:08 p.m. If you felt it, the USGS would like to hear from you. Click on this link to report it.

The USGS website shows any magnitude 2.5 or greater quake in the last 24 hours anywhere in the world.