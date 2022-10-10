WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, is Put the Brakes on Fatalities Day (PBFD). The national campaign encourages motorists, passengers, pedestrians, and cyclists to use caution every day and help prevent fatalities.

PBFD focuses on safety habits, including wearing seat belts, using child safety seats, wearing helmets and watching for traffic. It also emphasizes safety behavior such as not driving impaired or drowsy, avoiding distractions, not speeding and obeying traffic regulations.

According to the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT), about 37,000 people die in traffic crashes each year across the United States of America. That is nearly 101 fatalities every day.

Drive as if your life depends on it. The truth is – it does. Kansas Department of Transportation

KDOT says in Kansas, children are more likely to be buckled up if the driver is also belted.

“If the driver is wearing a seat belt, statistics show 95% of children in the vehicle also are belted,” states KDOT. “If the driver is not wearing a seat belt, statistics revealed only 25% of the observed children were belted.”

“It’s hard not to get emotionally attached … When it comes to kids, that’s a rough one,” said Reno County 911 Dispatcher Megan Miller.

Miller is one of the many featured in blogs published by the KDOT and its transportation safety partners to share the experiences of motorists, first responders and emergency dispatchers.

The KDOT also shared the following numbers that share the impact of traffic crashes:

In 2020, 425 people died in crashes in Kansas, according to KDOT

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 38,824 people died in crashes across the nation in 2020 – an average of 106 traffic deaths a day

Inattention has been the biggest factor in all Kansas crashes for many years, accounting for almost one in five crashes. To avoid distractions, the experts say: Keep your eyes on the road. Hands on the wheel. Mind on driving. Remember this: The average time a person’s eyes leave the road while texting and driving is 5 seconds – enough time to traverse a football field at 55 mph