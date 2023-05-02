RUSSELL, Kan. (KSNW) – A malfunctioning water heater is being blamed as the cause of a house fire on Monday in Russell.

According to the Russell Fire Department, fire crews went to a home at 930 E. Wisconsin around 12:47 p.m. for smoke coming from a home.

Fire crews entered and found heavy smoke and fire in the basement. Crews brought the fire under control around 1:24 p.m. They remained on the scene to extinguish hot spots.

The department said most of the fire damage was contained in the basement. However, smoke damage was present throughout the home.