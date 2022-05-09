GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Garden City Police Department says a 25-year-old man has been accused of two arsons at a Garden City hotel.

On Friday, the Garden City Fire Department responded to another late afternoon fire at the Dusty Trail Inn, 2808 N. Taylor Plaza.

Firefighters extinguished the fire on the second floor, and there were no injuries. The cause of the fire was determined to be arson.

After an investigation, officers located and arrested Enrique Ismael Sanchez, transient, for his alleged involvement in the fire and a previous fire on April 26.

Police say Sanchez was placed in the Finney County Jail on suspicion of two counts of arson and burglary.