SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Salina man was arrested after allegedly shooting at three goose hunters and threatening a homeowner.

It happened Saturday in the 3700 block of W. Shipton Road, northwest of Salina. The Saline County Sheriff’s Office says a man reportedly shot at three goose hunters with a 9mm handgun, believing they had shot at him.

The sheriff’s office says he then drove to the property and confronted the owner, who had given permission to the group to hunt on her property. He reportedly asked the woman if she “wanted to get shot” while yelling at her. He was taken into custody without anyone getting hurt.

Alcohol is believed to be involved in the incident. The 59-year-old man was booked into jail on suspicion of four counts of aggravated assault, DUI, and possession of a firearm while under the influence.