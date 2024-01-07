LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (WDAF) — The Leavenworth Police Department responded to a call on Saturday that ended with a man allegedly attacking them with a weapon.

Around 9 p.m. Saturday, LPD said they got a call about a murder, and the man on the phone told the police he was armed with a knife and gun at the 5th and Osage Street intersection in Leavenworth.

When LPD arrived, they say they found a 44-year-old man holding a knife in the front yard of a house. Police tried commanding him to stop and drop the knife until the man came charging at the police, according to authorities.

LPD said an officer shot multiple rounds of gunfire into the man as he attacked. The man was badly injured, and despite rushing him to the hospital, he died from his wounds.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating this since it was the police who allegedly shot and killed the man.