OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say they have arrested a man accused of a shooting that injured several people and left a beloved football player dead.

Just after midnight on New Year’s Day, Oklahoma City police were called to a reported shooting in Midtown.

Investigators say it started as a fight at Sunset Patio Lounge, which led to several people being kicked out of the bar.

“The argument between those involved spilled out into the parking lot just north of the business when the gunfire rang out,” said the Oklahoma City Police Department. “Five people were hit by rounds, some of which appear to be bystanders.”

Officers arrived on the scene to find 23-year-old Anthony Thomas, 25-year-old Lamar Johnson, 26-year-old Jason Caruthers, and 20-year-old Evan Richmond injured in the shooting.

Authorities say 22-year-old Daniel Howard was pronounced dead at the scene. He was a sociology major and student-athlete at Fort Hays State University in Hays.

Now, police say they have made an arrest in the case.

Jail records show that J’Coal Glover was booked on suspicion of a complaint of first-degree murder.