PLEASANTON, Kan. (WDAF) — A Kansas City man charged in a deadly hit-and-run that killed a Kansas City Chiefs fan last year has now been arrested on unrelated gun charges.

Deputies in Linn County, Kansas, arrested 19-year-old Thomas Weyer on Nov. 2.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a call around 11:30 p.m. Nov. 1. The caller claimed someone shot at a car on U.S. 69 Highway near Pleasanton.

The victim told deputies the shooting started when a car pulled up behind them. The victim’s car was damaged.

Deputies said the suspected shooter, later identified as Weyer, abandoned his car and ran down the highway into Pleasanton.

The sheriff’s office said deputies located Weyer about two hours after the shooting inside the city limits and arrested him.

Prosecutors charged Weyer with six counts of aggravated battery and three counts of child endangerment because there were children in the victim’s car.

Weyer is also charged with interfering with a law enforcement officer and criminal discharge of a firearm.

He will be in court on Dec. 13.

Weyer is in custody in Linn County, which prevented him from attending a Jackson County court hearing Wednesday for charges in a deadly hit-and-run case. The court issued a warrant for his arrest.

Steven Hickle, 66, of Wichita, died from his injuries in that crash.

Hickle was attending a Kansas City Chiefs game with his wife on Oct. 10, 2021. Weyer is accused of hitting Hickle with his SUV on a road near Arrowhead Stadium after the Chiefs game.

Weyer is charged with leaving the scene of that crash.