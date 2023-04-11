LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF) – A person on a moped is hospitalized with critical injuries following a crash in Lawrence.

Police responded to a crash involving a car and a moped at 23rd Street and Alabama. Investigators said it happened around 7:30 a.m.

Investigators believe the person on the small motorcycle wore a helmet at the time of the crash, but it flew off when the motorcycle and car collided.

The crash is under investigation.

It’s the second crash in Lawrence in two days involving a motorcycle.

A 36-year-old man riding a motorcycle died in a crash near McDonald Drive and Rockledge Road. Lawrence police said the driver of an SUV pulled out in front of the motorcycle and hit it.