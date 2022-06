BROWN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol said a Hiawatha man died in a crash late Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened on Kansas Highway 73 near the Kansas-Nebraska state line. The patrol reports a motorcycle, driven by 51-year-old Luke E. Scheidt, left the roadway, crossed a driveway and overturned.

Scheidt was pronounced dead at the scene.