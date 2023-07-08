PHILLIPS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A man is dead after being hit by an SUV in northwest Kansas on Friday night, according to Kansas Highway Patrol.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. on 1st Street near D Street in Phillipsburg.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 15-year-old driver was heading south on 1st Street in their SUV when they noticed a man walking north in the southbound lane of 1st Street. The KHP said the 15-year-old tried to avoid the man but hit him.

The 72-year-old Phillipsburg man, identified as David L. Rose, was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The 15-year-old did not have any injuries.