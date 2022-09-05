LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – One man is dead following a motorcycle crash Sunday in Lyon County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Joseph M. Mueller, 71, of Topeka, who was initially reported as having suffered serious injuries, has died.

Mueller was driving north on K-99 Highway about four miles north of Admire around 12:30 p.m. When he rounded a curve, his motorcycle went off the right side of the roadway. Mueller and his motorcycle flipped and came to a stop in a ditch.

Mueller was taken to a nearby hospital following the crash. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.