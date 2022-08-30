TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A man found unresponsive in his cell at Lansing Correctional Facility has died, according to authorities.

Ricardo Carlos Ramirez, 43, died Tuesday despite staff performing life-saving measures, according to a press release. The facility reports the cause of death is pending until the results of an independent autopsy can be obtained.

A preliminary assessment indicates the death was not related to COVID-19, according to authorities.

When a resident dies in the custody of the Kansas Department of Corrections, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation will investigate.

Ramirez was serving a combined 141-month sentence based on convictions in Johnson County, Kansas of aggravated sexual battery; intentional touching GE/16, and three counts of battery of a city or county Employee.