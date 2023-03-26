GRAY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A New Mexico man died following a crash with a semi in Gray County on Saturday. It happened just before 9 p.m., two miles west of Ingalls on U.S. 50.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 44-year-old Alegandro Santiago of Deming, New Mexico, was heading west on U.S. 50 when his Dodge Durango veered to the left into oncoming traffic.

A semi was heading east on U.S. 50 and collided with Santiago’s vehicle.

KHP said Santiago later died from his injuries, and the semi-driver was not hurt.