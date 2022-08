LEOTI, Kan. (KSNW) – A man dies following a grain car accident in Leoti.

Wichita County Sheriff Kristopher Casper says it happened around 2:50 a.m. at the Seaboard Feed Mill, where crews responded to the report of someone trapped in grain inside a train car. Sheriff Casper says it took crews over 30 minutes to free the victim.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the man was not released.

They are working to determine what may have led up to the accident. No one else was injured.