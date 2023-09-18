GREENWOOD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A 61-year-old man from Severy died when his car crashed with two vehicles late Friday night.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said Charles Rogers II was headed east on U.S. Highway 400, about four miles east of Severy, around 11:20 p.m.

A semitruck and a utility truck were westbound.

Troopers say Rogers’ car crossed the center line, sideswiped the semi and hit the utility truck head-on. Rogers died at the scene.

A 48-year-old Fredonia man was driving the utility truck. He was taken to the hospital with what is believed to be a minor injury.

The driver of the semitruck, a 29-year-old from Georgia, was not hurt.