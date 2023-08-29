SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 47-year-old man died after a motorcycle crash early Tuesday morning in Salina.

Police learned of the crash around 1:30 a.m. and went to the intersection of Pacific and Front Street to investigate.

The officers found a 47-year-old man badly injured on the ground. They tried to help him until EMS arrived. After that, an ambulance took him to the hospital where he died. His name has not been released.

The Salina Police Department is still trying to determine what caused the crash.