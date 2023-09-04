PAOLA, Kan. (WDAF) — Searchers found the body of a drowning victim at Lake Miola Sunday evening in Miami County.

Around 7 p.m., the Paola Police Department was notified of a potential drowning at Lake Miola.

The Paola Fire Department, Osawatomie Fire and Water Rescue, Miami County EMS, and Miami County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the lake to help.

While searching for the victim, Miami County Water and Rescue found a 51-year-old man. He was pronounced dead at 8:08 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities haven’t identified the man yet.