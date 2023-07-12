LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF) – Lawrence police are investigating after a man was found dead Wednesday near the Kansas River.

Someone called the police around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday about a person found near 6th and Vermont streets not far from the river.

When officers arrived with local fire and medical crews, they found a man on the ground near trees in the area, who officials confirmed was dead.

Police have not released any information on the man’s cause of death at this time.

Crime scene investigators are still processing the scene, and Lawrence police said they’ll know more once that is complete.