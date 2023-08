LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF) — One man has been arrested in Lawrence for rape in Kansas City, Kansas.

Around 5:30 a.m., an officer approached a group of four people loitering in front of a closed business.

One of the people gave the officers a false name, but they ended up discovering his identity, learning that he was wanted on two counts of rape in KCK along with other warrants.

The suspect was then arrested and transported to jail.

Officers realized he was new to town and came to Lawrence to hide.