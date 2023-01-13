LENEXA, Kan. (WDAF) – A death investigation in Lenexa closed southbound Interstate 435 at 87th Street for several hours Thursday afternoon, and investigators confirmed Friday morning this case is being investigated as a homicide.

Just before 6 a.m., Lenexa police officers responded to a vehicle off the roadway on southbound I-435 at the K-10 interchange.

Officers on the scene found a white Jeep Grand Cherokee that had crashed into a light pole in the ditch.

The male driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was pronounced dead. It was later determined the driver died from a gunshot wound. He has not been identified at this time.

The Kansas Highway Patrol and Shawnee Police Department assisted Lenexa police at the scene.

Anyone who may have information about this incident, including any possible road rage behaviors observed between a white Jeep Grand Cherokee and another vehicle on southbound I-435 at around 5:45 a.m. Thursday is asked to call the Lenexa Police Department at 913-825-8040 or the KC Crimestoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).