GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A 23-year-old man from Garden City was arrested Tuesday night after allegedly dragging a woman from a car.

According to the Garden City Police Department, around 10:45 p.m., officers responded to a barbeque restaurant in the 600 block of W. Fulton St. after receiving a report of a woman being dragged and thrown into the road.

The GCPD says once officers were at the scene, the suspect was identified and taken into custody. The woman was evaluated by emergency personnel.

An investigation revealed the suspect began an argument inside the bar and restaurant that led to a fight with the bouncers.

As the suspect was being escorted from the premises, the GCPD said he punched another person.

According to the GCPD, the suspect was then seen leaving the parking lot at a high rate of speed while a woman known to him attempted to get into the car. As he drove westbound on Fulton Street, the woman was hanging out of the car and being dragged on the ground before falling into the road.

The woman and the person punched by the suspect were both taken to an area hospital for treatment.

According to the GCPD, the man was arrested on suspicion of two counts of aggravated battery and an out-of-county warrant.