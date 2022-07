TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 24-year-old Topeka man was killed when he darted out in front of a semi.

It happened on Interstate 470 in Topeka around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The patrol says Brandon Lummus was on the right shoulder when he ran out in front of the semi. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi wasn’t injured.