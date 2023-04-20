KIOWA COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol said a Wisconsin man was killed in a head-on crash Wednesday in Kiowa County.

The crash happened on U.S. Highway 54, about 14 miles east of Greensburg, around 7:30 a.m.

The KHP says a semi stopped in the westbound lane of the highway. A Chevy Tahoe tried to avoid the semi and drove into the south shoulder of the eastbound lane. A Chrysler Pacifica was heading east and tried to avoid the Tahoe by also driving onto the south shoulder. Both the Tahoe and Pacifica collided head-on.

A passenger inside the Tahoe, 19-year-old Jaidyn Barz from Wisconsin, was killed in the crash. The driver of the Tahoe was transported to a Wichita hospital with serious injuries, and another passenger was taken to the hospital in Greensburg.

The driver of the Pacifica was taken to Pratt Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.