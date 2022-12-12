OSBORNE, Kan. (KSNW) — A man was killed in a house fire Monday in Osborne.

According to the Osborne Police Department (OPD), they received a call just after 5 a.m. for the report of a fire in the 300 block of S. 3rd St.

Upon arrival, fire crews found a home fully engulfed in flames and took immediate action to put the fire out.

The OPD says an investigation revealed that 32-year-old David Dean, who lived there, did not make it out alive. He was found in the northeast corner of the home.

An investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office is ongoing.