House fire with flames coming from the windows and attic near the intersection of NE 30 Ave and NE 140 Rd (Courtesy: Barton County Fire Dist. #2)

HOISINGTON, Kan. (KSNW) — A man left a house unattended after lighting it on fire in Kansas on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Barton County Fire Dist. #2 (BCFD2), just after 2 p.m., they received a call for the report of a house fire with flames coming from the windows and attic near the intersection of NE 140 Road and NE 30 Avenue.

Upon arrival, the BCFD2 says the house was fully engulfed in flames with no one around.

“Firefighters immediately fought the house fire defensively, meaning fighting the fire from the outside due to the amount of fire inside, and the stability of the house, also at that time the roof had collapsed,” the Barton County Fire Dist. #2 Facebook page said.

While extinguishing the fire, the BCFD2 says they found that there was no electricity or propane leading into the house, indicating that it was vacant.

Courtesy: Barton County Fire Dist. #2

According to the BCFD2, “the property owner was looking at tearing the house down and lit the house on fire the same day, and left the structure to burn down unattended.”

The BCFD2 says smoke and flames were visible for quite a distance and that they received several 911 calls.

The BCFD2 was assisted by Hoisington EMS, Barton County Sheriff’s Department and the Beaver Fire Department.