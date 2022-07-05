GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Garden City police say a 44-year-old man received several injuries after being hit by a Chevy Silverado while leaving the El Patron Bar.

It happened around 12:50 a.m. Sunday at Fulton and 12th Street. Police say they arrived and found the man lying in the roadway. The man was alert and taken to St. Catherine Hospital.

Witnesses told police that the Silverado’s driver was recklessly driving when it hit the man. Officers are attempting to identify the driver.

The Garden City Police Department asks the public to call them at 620-276-1300 if they witnessed the incident. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 620-275-7807 or text GCTIP to Tip411 (847411).