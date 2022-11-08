RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A 31-year-old Manhattan man is dead after a crash on U.S. Highway 24 in Riley County. The crash happened at 6:24 p.m. Monday.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2012 Subaru Outback was southbound on the highway when a 70-year-old man made a left on Griffith Drive.

Erik S. Dedrickson, 31, or Manhattan, hit the side of the Subaru. Dedrickson was taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan but died from his injuries.

According to the crash report, the man on the electric bike was not wearing a helmet.