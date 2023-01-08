OLATHE, Kan. — A Johnson County judge sentenced a metro man to more than 100 years in prison for rape and sodomy.

Jason Landreth pleaded guilty to the charges in October.

Police arrested him in May on suspicion of rape, four counts of aggravated sodomy, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated burglary in Olathe.

Prosecutors dropped the kidnapping and burglary charges as part of a plea deal in the case.

The Johnson County District Attorney’s office said the Judge sentenced Landreth to the lengthy sentence because he is considered a “persistent sex offender.”

According to statute, Mr. Landreth is a persistent sex offender and therefore was required to be sentenced to double the maximum sentence.” Johnson County District Attorney’s Office

Johnson County court records show Landreth was sentenced to more than 18 years in prison after being convicted of rape and aggravated sexual battery in November 1998.

He served 15 years of that sentence before he was paroled in November 2013.