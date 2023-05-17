WABAUNSEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A man was sentenced to 41 months in prison after flying from North Carolina to Kansas to meet a minor.

On Oct. 31, 2022, deputies investigated a home on the 400 block of E. Flint Hills Drive at Lake Wabaunsee. Deputies made contact with the suspect from North Carolina, according to the sheriff’s office.

Derrick Yarnell Mayfield allegedly flew from North Carolina to Kansas to meet a young girl who lived in Wabaunsee County, according to the sheriff’s office. The suspect made contact with the child online.

Evidence was discovered on the scene that led to the arrest. Mayfield was arrested for aggravated indecent liberties with a child, contributing to child misconduct and unlawful visual depiction of a child, according to WBSO.

The sheriff’s office said the child was taken into protective custody after the arrest.

On May 16, 2023, Mayfield was sentenced in Wabaunse County District Court to 41 months in prison and is now included on the lifetime sex offender registry.