FORD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A man has been seriously injured in a car crash that happened Sunday morning in southwestern Kansas.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 10:30 a.m. on U.S. Route 50 in Ford County.

The KHP says a 60-year-old man from Great Bend was driving a 2006 Dodge Caravan westbound on U.S. Route 50, and a 30-year-old man from Alabama driving a 2015 FRHT Semi was headed eastbound.

According to the KHP, the Caravan went left of center, and although the Semi tried to avoid it, the Caravan driver hit the Semi head on.

The KHP says the driver of the Caravan was taken with suspected serious injuries to a regional hospital.

The Semi driver was taken with suspected minor injuries to a regional hospital.