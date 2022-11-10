KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF)– The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department has identified the suspect shot and killed by a Kansas City, Kansas Police Department officer after shooting at police Wednesday morning.

Hugo Corral-Velasco, 32, was shot and killed just after midnight near 27th Street and Wood Avenue.

The KCKPD was investigating a stolen vehicle in the area and found Corral-Velasco unresponsive inside with drug paraphernalia and a gun.

Officers with shields tried to make contact and knocked on the window. Corral-Velasco then grabbed the gun and began shooting at the officers.

While retreating, officers fired back, and he was hit. Corral-Velasco was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident continues to be investigated by the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department.