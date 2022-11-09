KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) – A man was shot and killed by a Kansas City, Kansas Police Department officer after opening fire at police Wednesday morning.

According to police, the department was investigating a stolen vehicle near 27th Street and Wood Avenue after midnight.

At the scene, police found a suspicious vehicle with an unresponsive man inside with drug paraphernalia and a handgun.

Police used shields to approach the vehicle and knocked on the window. The man then grabbed the weapon and open fire on police officers.

KCKPD officers retreated and returned fire, eventually striking the man. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department and Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the shooting.