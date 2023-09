WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 46-year-old Hill City man received minor injuries after he was hit in a crosswalk.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 24 (Main Street) and U.S. Highway 283 (4th Avenue).

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 2011 Chevy Avalanche was southbound on 4th Avenue and turned left onto Main Street, striking the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was taken to Graham County Hospital with minor injuries. The 63-year-old driver of the Avalanche wasn’t injured.