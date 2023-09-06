MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The man who drowned over the holiday weekend at Maxwell State Lake has been identified.

The sheriff’s office says the man who died Saturday has been identified as 61-year-old Randy B. Gepner of McPherson. The preliminary investigation indicated that Gepner was driving in his vehicle near the lake when he was “involved in a single-vehicle accident.”

The sheriff’s office says his car entered the lake and it appears Gepner drowned. It’s not known what caused Gepner to drive into the water.

The Canton Police Department, Fire Department, and EMS, along with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, assisted in the investigation.