GENESEO, Kan. (KSNW) — A man who escaped from the custody of the Saline County Sheriff’s Office back in December has reportedly taken his own life.

It began on late Dec. 28 when a Saline County deputy attempted to stop a pickup truck with an expired tag near Broadway and State Street in Salina. The driver took off and led law enforcement from multiple agencies on a chase that went through Saline, Ottawa, Lincoln, and Ellsworth County, before coming to a stop.

The 37-year-old driver and his 27-year-old female passenger were taken into custody and transported to the Saline County Jail. However, the 37-year-old man was somehow able to free himself from one of his cuffs while he was in the back of a patrol vehicle and open a back door.

He ran away and had not been seen since. The Saline County Sheriff’s Office confirms that the man took his life Sunday morning at a home in Geneseo in Rice County, as deputies there were moving into his location.

KSN News is not identifying the man because he was never formally charged with a crime.