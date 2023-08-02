MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A Kansas bank is hosting a treasure hunt for the whole community to take part in.

Outdoor Bank announced in a press release it is launching a $5,000 treasure hunt called “The Hunt” with clues in riddle form released weekly. A “golden ticket” will be placed in a weather-proof box which can be redeemed at the west Manhattan Outdoor Bank location.

“I thought about hiding cash, but quickly realized we may never have heard from the winner!” Outdoor Bank spokesperson Bobby Sloan said.

The event is intended to engage community members in exploring Manhattan and the surrounding area, according to a press release from Outdoor Bank. The $5,000 prize will be matched with a donation to the Flint Hills Breadbasket in Manhattan, according to the press release.

Sloan said the bank has riddles planned for several weeks, and if the prize isn’t found, the search area would be narrowed down with more clues.

“I just hope it doesn’t get found too quickly! I’ve been walking Manhattan’s trails for weeks, dozens of miles, so I think I found a good spot,” Sloan said.

Sloan said Kansans have a strong connection to the outdoors, and Outdoor Bank wanted to encourage people to enjoy it.

“The thought was, ‘What would really grab my attention and make me want to take action?’ And now we’re here,” Sloan said.

To stay updated on clues keep an eye on the Outdoor Bank Facebook page, Instagram @outdoorbank and Twitter @outdoorbank. The first clue is set to release at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 4.