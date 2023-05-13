RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol says a motorcycle crashed into a pickup in Riley County Friday, killing the motorcyclist.

It happened just before 4 p.m. on Tuttle Creek Boulevard at West 92nd Avenue, about 12 miles north of Manhattan.

The motorcycle and a pickup were northbound when the pickup prepared to make a left turn onto West 92nd Avenue.

Troopers say the motorcycle hit the back left corner of the pickup, and the biker was thrown off. Daniel Davis, 66, of Manhattan, died at the scene.

The KHP said the driver of the pickup was not injured.

Debris from the crash also hit a southbound SUV. The two people in the SUV were also uninjured.